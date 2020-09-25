Sushant Singh Rajput Death Case: In a series of statement, Singh claimed that he is not happy with the speed at which the case is going, adding that the family feels that the probe is being taken in a different direction.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Sushant Singh Rajput's family lawyer Vikas Singh on Friday claimed that one of the doctor of AIIMS team, which conducted forensic tests in the case, has told him that the actor died by "strangulation and not suicide".

In a series of statement, Singh claimed that he is not happy with the speed at which the case is going, adding that the family feels that the probe is being taken in a different direction.

"The family feels that the probe is being taken in a different direction. All attention is being diverted towards the drugs case. AIIMS doctor told me that Sushant's death was by strangulation and not suicide," news agency ANI quoted Singh as saying.

"Today, we are helpless as we don't know which direction the case is going in. Till today, CBI has not done a press briefing on what they have found out. I'm not happy with the speed at which the case is going," he said.

Sushant, 34, had allegdely committed at suicide at his residence in Mumbai's Bandra on June 14. However, his family and several fans have alleged foul play, following which the Supreme Court directed the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to probe the matter.

So far, the CBI has questioned Rhea Chakraborty, who was in live-in relationship with Sushant and her brother Showik Chakraborty. However, the CBI has not arrested anyone in the case so far.

Meanwhile, Rhea and her brother Showik, along with Sushant's domestic help Dipesh Sawant, are under the judicial custody of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB). A special NDPS court has also allowed the central probe agency to visit Taloja Jail and record further statements of Rhea Chakraborty's brother Showik and Sushant Singh Rajput's cook Dipesh Sawant.

The NCB had launched an investigation after it received official communication from Enforcement Directorate (ED), in which there were various chats related to drug consumption, procurement, usage and transportation in connection with the Sushant Singh Rajput death case.

