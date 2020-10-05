The CBI on Monday said that the investigation in death case of Sushant Singh Rajput is "still continuing and all the aspects are being looked meticulously".

Mumbai | Jagran News Desk: Days after the All India Institutes of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) ruled out the possibility of the murder of Sushant Singh Rajput, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Monday said that its investigation is "still continuing and all the aspects are being looked meticulously".

The AIIMS, which was investigating the case, had on Saturday said that termed Sushant's death "a case of hanging and death by suicide" and dismissed the claims of "poisoning and strangling", adding that it has submitted its conclusive report to the CBI.

"There was no injury on the body other than that of hanging. Also, there was no mark of struggle and scuffle. The ligature mark on the neck was consistent with hanging," AIIMS' forensic chief Dr Sudhir Gupta had said on Saturday.

However, Sushant's family members and his fans have raised questions over the AIIMS report. His sister Shweta Singh Kirti recently urged his fans to have faith in God and pray from all your heart.

"The test of faith is when you can stay strong and unshaken during the testing time....I urge my extended family to have faith in God and pray from all your heart....Pray that the truth comes out," she wrote on Instagram.

Meanwhile, Vikar Singh, the lawyer representing Sushant's family, has also raised questions over AIIMS report, he will request the CBI to constitute a fresh forensic team.

"Highly perturbed with AIIMS report. Going to request CBI Director to constitute a fresh Forensic team . How could AIIMS team give a conclusive report in the absence of the body,that too on such shoddy post mortem done by Cooper hospital wherein time of death also not mentioned," he had tweeted.

Meanwhile, the Mumbai Police, which was investigating the case initially, has it "stand vindicated by these findings of AIIMS", noting that some people targeted it for "vested interest".

"Without knowing anything about our investigation and without having seen our report some vested interests criticized our investigation," Mumbai police commissioner Param Bir Singh was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

Sushant Singh Rajput Rajput, 34, was dead hanging at his flat in Mumbai on June 14. However, several people had claimed that the actor was murdered. Later, the CBI had taken over the probe from Bihar Police into the alleged abetment to suicide case filed by the actor's father K K Singh in Patna against Rajput's girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty and her family.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma