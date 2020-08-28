The actress, who is the prime accused in the sensational death case, will be summoned again, according to an official quoted by news agency PTI.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Bollywood actress Rhea Chakraborty, accused of abetting actor Sushant Singh Rajput's suicide, was interrogated by the Central Bureau of Investigation for over 10 hours. Rhea's questioning started at around 11 am at the DRDO guest house complex in Santacruz and concluded a little after 9 pm.

Along with Rhea, her brother Showik Chakraborty, Sushant's friend and flatmate Siddharth Pithani and the late actor's manager Samuel Miranda were also questioned on Friday. The CBI had already recorded the statement of Showik on Thursday.

But this was first time that Rhea was questioned in connection with the case on the eighth day of CBI investigation. The central investigating agency has so far questioned Pithani, cook Neeraj Singh and domestic help Deepesh Sawant, among others, as part of its probe in the high-profile case.

An NDTV report quoted sources saying that Rhea's statement was recorded by Nupur Prasad, the officer leading the CBI team. The central probe agency is investigating the allegations leveled by Sushant's father in the FIR in which he has accused the actress and her family of mentally harassing his son and using his money for their benefits.

The actress was reportedly on various aspects and is believed to have focused its investigation around the following questions:

Who informed Rhea about Sushant’s death and where was she at that time?

Did Rhea go to Sushant’s Bandra apartment after learning about his death? Why did she go to the mortuary?

What led to the breakup between her and Sushant? Did they have a fight and why did she leave Sushant’s home on June 8?

Did Rhea have any communication with Sushant from June 9 to June 14? Did Sushant try reaching out to her after June 8?

What health issues was Sushant suffering from, if any? What treatment was he undergoing? Details of the doctors and medication.

Did Rhea’s father prescribe medicines to Sushant on his own? Did she inform his family that Sushant was "unwell" or under depression?

Why did Rhea demand CBI probe into Sushant’s death? Did she smell any foul play?

Why did Rhea change all the staff of Sushant?

Was Rhea in touch with Sushant’s friend Siddharth Pithani and Samuel Miranda after his death?

Did Rhea ever consume drugs? Was she supplied drugs by Gaurav Arya?

Why did Rhea have conversation about drugs and its dosage with Shruti and Jaya?

The investigation comes a day after the actress, in a TV interview, refuted the allegations that she lived off Sushant's money and took control of his life.

Asked about allegations that she was controlling Rajput's lifestyle and staff, Chakraborty rubbished them as “baseless” and most of the staff was either hired by Rajput and his sister Priyanka.

Asked when she got to know about Rajput's mental condition or the fact that he was bipolar, Chakraborty said it was during their Europe trip.

The Enforcement Directorate and Narcotics Bureau are also probing the case along with the CBI. While the ED is probing the money laundering angle, NCB is looking into a possible illegal drug syndicate following the revelations Rhea’s suspicious WhatsApp chats.

