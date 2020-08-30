The probe agency is reportedly not satisfied with the answers of Chakraborty who is under scanner for her alleged role in abetting the actor's suicide.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Special Investigation Team of CBI is grilling actor Rhea Chakraborty in connection with the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput. The 28-year-old reached the guest house where the Central Bureau of Investigation’s team is stationed at 1 pm on Saturday and was quizzed for around seven hours. The probe agency is reportedly not satisfied with the answers of Chakraborty who is under scanner for her alleged role in abetting the actor's suicide.

According to a report in Mid-Day, the CBI asked more than 50 questions to Chakraborty over the last two days, but they wanted specific answers to two questions. They wanted to know if she broke up with Rajput on June 8, and if yes, then what was the reason for the break-up. Along with this, the agency also wanted to know why Chakraborty didn't check up on Rajput's health between June 8 to 14. She has revealed that Rajput had checked up on her, through her brother. The CBI officials, however, are not satisfied with the answers she gave for both the questions.

Earlier, Rhea Chakraborty was questioned for nearly 10 hours on Friday and allowed to return home under police protection as a large number of media personnel were present outside her building. Her brother Showik Chakraborty was also called by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for the fourth day in a row for questioning in the case, the official said.

On Saturday, the CBI also questioned Rajput''s flatmate Siddharth Pithani, cook Neeraj Singh and accountant Rajat Mewati at the guest house. Rajput (34) was found hanging in his flat in suburban Bandra on June 14.

Rhea Chakraborty had been earlier questioned by the Mumbai Police in the case. The Enforcement Directorate has also quizzed her in a related money laundering case.

