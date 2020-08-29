According to media reports, the CBI might conduct the polygraph test of Rhea Chakraborty, her brother Showik, Siddharth Pithani, Neeraj, Samuel Miranda and others.

Mumbai | Jagran News Desk: Rhea Chakraborty has been constantly facing the heat ever since her boyfriend Sushant Singh Rajput committed suicide at his Bandra residence. The 28-year-old is the prime suspect in the case and has been questioned by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) twice. With the mystery around Sushant’s death continuing, the probe agency has now decided to conduct polygraph test for prime suspects, including Rhea Chakraborty.

According to a report by Times of India and Zee News, the CBI might conduct the polygraph test of Rhea Chakraborty, her brother Showik, Siddharth Pithani, Neeraj, Samuel Miranda and others. The probe agency, however, is yet to make an official statement on this.

The reports suggest that once the central probe agency gets a nod, Rhea and other suspects will be called to New Delhi where the lie detection test will be carried out by the officials. CBI officials would take a final decision on the matter after 1-2 rounds of questioning, Zee News quoted sources as saying.

Also Read | 'Lock the lift... AK47 or Blueberry Kush': Sushant's sister tweets leaked WhatsApp chat claiming drug plot by Rhea, Pithani, Miranda

Rhea Chakraborty has been facing the heat ever since the death of Sushant Singh Rajput. The CBI, the enforcement directorate (ED) and the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) have registered a case against Rhea who is the prime suspect in the case.

On Saturday, the 28-year-old actress, who was in a live-in relationship with Sushant, appeared before the probe agency. Rhea, along with her brother Showik, had also appeared before CBI on Friday when the probe agency grilled them for over 10 hours.

Also Read | Rhea Chakraborty grilled by CBI for over 10 hours; here's what the agency asked her

Apart from Rhea and Showik, the CBI also questioned Rajput's flatmate Siddharth Pithani and manager Samual Miranda on Friday. Pithani, however, was taken out of DRDO guest house complex by CBI officials in the afternoon. He was reportedly taken to the CBI office in Bandra Kurla Complex, the official said, adding that he was brought back around 7.30 pm.

The CBI has so far questioned Pithani, Rajput's cook Neeraj Singh and domestic help Deepesh Sawant, among others, as part of its probe in the high-profile case. The central probe agency has also recorded statements of Rajput's chartered accountant Sandip Sridhar and accountant Rajat Mewati.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma