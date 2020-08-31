In the last four days, Rhea Chakraborty has been grilled by the CBI for around 35 hours.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The CBI continued its questioning to actress Rhea Chakraborty and her brother Showik for more than eight hours on Monday in connection with the death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

This was the fourth straight day of questioning of Rhea, accused of abetting the suicide of Rajput, who was found hanging in his flat in Mumbai’s Bandra on June 14. In the last four days, Rhea has been grilled for around 35 hours.

According to an official, from the DRDO guest house, the actress left for her residence in suburban Santacruz in the evening but could not enter the premises due to presence of a large number of media persons outside the building.

She did not step out of the car and directly reached the Santacruz police station to lodge a complaint, he said. It was the second complaint lodged by Rhea Chakraborty against media persons.

Around half-a-dozen police officials then reached her building and facilitated her entry, he said.

Friend Samuel, ex-manager Shruti and servant questioned

Other than Rhea and Showik, Sushant’s friend Samuel Miranda and domestic help Keshav were also questioned by the central probe agency today.

The late actor's former manager Shruti Modi was also questioned by the CBI. In a recent interview, her lawyer alleged that Sushant's family knew that he consumed drugs.

Her lawyer went on to claim that the actor was into drugs even before he got into relationship with Rhea. He claimed that parties were hosted at Sushant’s residence which were attended by the late actor’s sister.

Modi was earlier interrogated by ED as well during which she had revealed that Rhea used to take all the financial decisions.

Gaurav Arya grilled for 9 hours by ED

Gaurav Arya was questioned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for nine hours today. He denied all allegations of selling or peddling any kind of drugs to Rhea Chakraborty, according to an India Today report.

The ED had summoned Arya last week to join the probe after it recovered some mobile phone messages reportedly sent by actor and Rajput's live-in partner Rhea Chakraborty to him in 2017 and they purportedly indicated discussion of certain banned narcotics

Arya, who runs two hotels in Goa, had earlier told news channels that he has never dealt in narcotics and his last interaction with Rhea was about three years ago, adding he will "comply" with all legal procedures.

BMC denies giving nod to Rhea’s morgue visit

The BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Monday told Maharashtra State Human Rights Commission (SHRC) that it had not permitted actress Rhea Chakraborty's purported "visit" to the morgue where late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's body was kept.

Taking suo moto cognisance of the issue last week, SHRC Acting Chairman's M.A. Sayeed had issued notice to the BMC and Mumbai Police, seeking their explanation by August 31.

Pinakin Gujjar, the Dean of R.N. Cooper Hospital, along with a civic Law Officer, appeared before the SHRC and submitted a brief letter, stating that the BMC had not given any permission to the actress to enter the morgue.

Posted By: Abhinav Gupta