Mumbai | Jagran News Desk: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Sunday questioned actress Rhea Chakraborty for the third consecutive day in the death case of Sushant Singh Rajput. Rhea, who was in a live-in relationship with Sushant, was also grilled by the probe agency on Friday and Saturday.

Apart from Rhea, the central probe agency also questioned Rhea’s brother Showik, Sushant’s flatmate Siddharth Pithani, manager Samual Miranda and domestic help Keshav.

According to a report by news agency IANS, the CBI, on its third day of questioning, asked Rhea about the expenses made by her from the credit card of Sushant and the medical treatment of the actor.

The CBI also asked her about the reasons for replacing the earlier personal staff at Sushant's residence and also the reasons for keeping the late actor away from his family. As per the report, the 28-year-old actress was also asked about the financial transactions and plans of investments.

This is the third consecutive when the probe agency questioned the actress. The CBI had reached Mumbai last week after the Supreme Court urged the probe agency to investigate the late actor’s death case.

Following the nod from the apex court, the CBI team visited the Cooper Hospital, Sushant's Bandra flat and Waterstone resort twice and has collected all the documents from the Mumbai Police related to the case.

‘Never met Sushant Singh Rajput but met Rhea in 2017’

Meanwhile, Goa-based hotelier Gaurav Arya, who was recently summoned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with the Sushant Singh Rajput case on Sunday, claimed that he has never met the late actor, but met actor Rhea Chakraborty in 2017.

"I have no connection with the case. I never met Sushant Singh Rajput. I met her (Rhea) in 2017," said Gaurav Arya, as reported by news agency ANI.

Arya, the owner of The Tamarind Hotel in Goa's Anjuna, has been asked to appear before the ED before August 31.

Maharashtra government says 'will probe drug charges against PM biopic maker'

Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh has said that the government will probe drug charges against PM biopic maker. Interestingly, the maker of the PM Modi's biopic is Sandip Ssingh who was a friend of Sushant Singh Rajput.

"The CBI is going to investigate Sandip Ssingh, who had made the biopic on the Prime Minister - what relation does he have with the BJP. Similarly, what connection does he have with Bollywood and drugs - I've got many complaints about that too. We will forward these requests for investigation," NDTV quoted Deshmukh as saying.

About Sushant Singh Rajput:

Sushant Singh Rajput, 34, had allegedly committed suicide at his residence in Mumbai’s Bandra. Sushant’s father KK Singh later filed a case with the Bihar Police against Rhea, her father Indrajit, mother Sandhya, brother Showik, Sushant's ex-manager Shruti Modi, house manager Samuel Miranda, Pithani and unknown others.

(With IANS, ANI inputs)

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma