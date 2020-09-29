The Bombay High Court on Tuesday reserved its order on bail application of actor Rhea Chakraborty and her brother Showik in the drugs probe related to death of Sushant Singh Rajput

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Bombay High Court on Tuesday reserved its order on bail application of actor Rhea Chakraborty and her brother Showik in the drugs probe related to death of Sushant Singh Rajput. Rhea is currently lodged in Mumbai's Byculla jail after her arrest on September 8 by the Narcotices Control Bureau, whereas her brother Showik is at Taloja jail.

Rhea Chakraborty’s counsel Satish Manshide, alleged that the Narcotics Control Bureau, had “nothing on record” to show that they were collecting material from late actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s phone or looking into his transactions in the ongoing drugs case.

Opposing their bail plea, Additional Solicitor General Anil Singh appearing for Narcotics Control Bureau said, "All throughout arguments, applicants state that this is connected to Sushant Singh Rajput death case but this investigation has nothing to do with it".

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) said the siblings and others arrested were "active members of a drug syndicate" and vowed to go to the roots of the case, an offshoot of probe into filmstar Sushant Singh Rajput''s death in June.

"If young people go on consuming drugs then who will look after our country. This episode should serve as a lesson to all, the ASG said. And with the present situation of internal and external conflict in the country... There is pandemic. This should be a lesson for others.

"I agree there should be sympathy for the youth. But those who are involved in this (drugs consumption, manufacture, procurement etc) must be punished, Singh said.

The ASG went on to say that the NCB was going to go to the roots of the present case to ensure the chain of drugs was broken. Earlier Singh had said Rhea (28) had knowingly paid for her boyfriend Rajputs drugs, and had concealed the information regarding his drug habit.

Posted By: Rakesh Kumar Jha