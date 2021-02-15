Sushant Singh Rajput Case: The court, however, said that the FIR against Rajput's another sister Priyanka will not be quashed and the investigation will continue.

Mumbai | Jagran News Desk: The Bombay High Court on Monday quashed the FIR filed by Sushant Singh Rajput's girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty against his sister Mitu Singh for allegedly "putting the actor on illegal medication without physical consultation".

The court, however, did not give any relief to Rajput's another sister Priyanka Singh and said that the FIR will not be quashed and the investigation will continue. "There is prima facie case found against Priyanka Singh and there should not be any impediment against investigation against her," the court said, as reported by Bar and Bench.

The order was pronounced by a two-judge bench of the Bombay High Court that included Justice SS Shinde and Justice MS Karnik. The court on January 7 had reserved the plea for orders.

"From his (Rajput's) face, one can make out that he was innocent and sober and very good human being. Even in MS Dhoni, everybody liked him especially in that film," the court had observed then.

Meanwhile, Rajput's girlfriend Rhea had registered a case against his sisters and Dr Tarun Kumar for allegedly putting the later actor on illegal medication under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985.

However, Rajput's sisters had moved to the Bombay High Court and claimed that the FIR was illegal and based on "misleading" media reports with full "discrepancies and irregularities". They further claimed that there was no evidence to show the medicine prescribed was administered to Rajput.

Rajput's sisters further said that Rhea was tarnishing the late actor's image by suggesting that he was a "drug addict and suffering from mental illnesses".

"A bare perusal of the complaint and the FIR shows it does not make out any cognizable offence. The drugs that have sought to be allegedly given by Dr Tarun Kumar are not banned drugs," they claimed in their petition.

"The present FIR has been lodged on a very vague complaint based on alleged conjectures and surmises with ulterior motive to frame the petitioners (Priyanka and Meetu)," it added.

Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead at his residence in Mumbai's Bandra on June 14 last year.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma