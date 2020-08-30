Here is the list of all the key people who are under the radar of investigative agencies in connection with Sushant's death.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: It has been more than two and a half months since actor Sushant Singh Rajput's died and the mystery surrounding his death is yet to be unravelled. The CBI took over the case earlier this month after the Supreme Court upheld the transfer of an FIR, lodged by Rajput's father in Patna against Rhea Chakraborty and others for allegedly abetting his son's suicide. Here is the list of all the key people who are under the radar of investigative agencies in connection with Sushant's death.

Riya Chakraborty

FIRs have been registered against Rhea by the CBI, ED and NCB in connection with the suicide of actor Sushant Singh Rajput. She had left the actor’s house on June 8, a few days before his death. Sushant's father had last month filed a complaint against Rhea and her family members alleging abetment of suicide, criminal conspiracy, theft and among others.

Showik Chakraborty

Rhea Chakraborty's brother, Showik is under scanner of investigative agencies. He was the director of two firms floated by Sushant. Showik has been questioned by ED in connection with the money laundering case. Sushant's family had accused him of siphonning off Rajput’s money.

Siddharth Pithani

Pithani was Sushant's friend who living with the actor at his Bandra flat. He was present in the house on June 14, the day Sushant died. Pithani has told the CBI that Sushant and Rhea had a before she left the house on June 8.

Neeraj Singh

Neeraj Singh was Sushant's cook. He was present at the house on the day the actor was found dead. The CBI has also recorded his statement in the case.

Keshav

Keshav was also one of Sushant's staff who was also present at Rajput’s house on June 14. He reportedly gave Sushant banana, juice and coconut water for breakfast hours before his death.

Deepesh Sawant

Deepesh was Sushant's housekeeper. He told investigators that on the night on June 13, Sushant refused dinner and asked only for a mango shake. He was among the first people who spotted his body.

Samuel Miranda

Samuel Miranda is one of the six persons named in the FIR. He was an alleged close aide of Chakraborty. Miranda was grilled by ED earlier as well and his statement has been recorded under PMLA. He was the former housekeeping manager of Sushant. He was appointed by Riya Chakraborty in May last year.

Mahesh Shetty

Mahesh Shetty was Sushant's friend and his co-star in Pavitra Rishta. The later actor had reportedly called Shetty the night before he died, but they couldn’t speak. The probe agencies have quizzed Shetty to know about the relationship between Chakraborty and Rajput.

Sandeep Ssingh

Sandeep Ssingh is a film producer who claims to be a close friend of the late actor. He wasn’t in touch with the late actor after September 2019. However, SSR’s family’s lawyer, advocate Vikas Singh, mentioned that no one from SSR’s family knows Sandip Ssingh or has any clue about him being close to Sushant. Even Rhea Chakraborty, who was the late actor’s girlfriend, said that she never saw Sandip or heard of him from the SSR in the last one year.

Surjeet Singh Rathore

Surjeet Singh Rathore is one of the co-producers of a recently-announced film based on Sushant's life. Rathore, a Karni Sena member recently told an English news channel that he was present at Cooper Hospital on June 15, where the autopsy on Sushant's body was conducted. Rathore also claimed that Sushant's girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty had said "Sorry Babu" after seeing the actor's dead body at Cooper Hospital.

Jaya Saha

Jaya Saha was a consultant at Kwann Talent Agency and also the talent manager for Sushant's girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty. The ED may quiz Jaya to probe the drug angle, that has come up after one of Saha's conversation with Rhea got leaked. According to Times Now, Chakraborty made two calls to Saha on June 14, the day of Rajput's death and five calls on June 15, a day later.

Gaurav Arya

Gaurav Arya has also been linked to the drug angle in connection with Rajput’s death. His name sprang up in Rhea Chakraborty’s WhatsApp conversations related to drugs. He has been summoned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with a parallel probe into allegations of money laundering.

Indrajeet Chakraborty

Rhea Chakraborty’s father Indrajeet Chakraborty is also under the radar of probe agencies. He was questioned by ED for the second time on Thursday. Officials summoned Chakraborty to the Axis Bank branch in Mumbai’s Vakola and was asked to bring the keys to his family’s bank lockers.

Rajat Mewati

Mewati was handling Sushant Singh Rajput's accounts till January this year. He was fired after Rhea Chakraborty entered the actor's life.

Posted By: Rakesh Kumar Jha