Sushant Singh Rajput Death Case: The CBI will now be proving the 'abetment to suicide' angle in the case, according to the report.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The AIIMS forensic panel, in its report to the CBI probing the death of Sushant Singh Rajput, has ruled out theories of murder by poisoning and strangling as alleged by the late actor's family and their lawyer, according to a NDTV report.

The report further quoted sources saying that the central probe agency will now be proving the 'abetment to suicide' angle in the case - a charge listed by Bihar Police in the FIR lodged based on the complaint by the late actor's father.

Last month, the CBI had said that it was conducting professional investigation into the case, while noting that "no aspect was ruled out".

"The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is conducting professional investigation related to death of Sushant Singh Rajput in which all aspects are being looked at and no aspect has been ruled out as of date. Investigation is continuing," the CBI said in a statement last Monday.

Posted By: Abhinav Gupta