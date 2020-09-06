Dipesh Sawant, the house help of Sushant Singh Rajput, has been sent to NCB custody till September 9.

Mumbai | Jagran News Desk: In a huge development, a local court in Mumbai on Sunday sent Dipesh Sawant, the house help of Sushant Singh Rajput, to Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) custody till September 9, reported news agency ANI.

Sawat, who was arrested by the central probe agency in the death case of Sushant Singh Rajput, was produced before a local Mumbai on Sunday.

"He (Dipesh Sawant) was in their (NCB) custody since Sept 4, without his family being informed. He should've been produced before court within 24 hrs. We've filed a plea against him being kept in custody for over 24 hrs. Court has called for reply from the NCB," said Dipesh's lawyer after the court's order, as reported by ANI.

Dipesh was arrested by the probe agency "for his role in procuring and handling of drugs". The agency informed that the house help of Sushant was being interrogated since 10 pm on Friday and was arrested under sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

The NCB further said that Dipesh "was subjected to interrogation and confrontation with Showik Chakraborty, Samuel Miranda, Zaid Vilatra and Kaizan Ibrahim", adding that his statement was recorded "on the basis of enough corroborative evidence".

"His role is same as that of Samuel Miranda that was to procure and handle (drugs). Sawant has some corroborative evidence which we need for further cross examination (of other accused)," NCB Deputy Director (operations) KPS Malhotra had said on Saturday.

Meanwhile, the agency on Sunday questioned Rhea Chakraborty, who is the prime suspect in the death case of Rajput. Apart from that, the agency had on Saturday arrested Rhea's brother Showik and Samuel Miranda, the former house manager of Rajput. The two have been sent to NCB custody till September 9.

The probe agency had also arrested two alleged drug peddlers Zaid and Kaizan Ibrahim on Saturday who were reportedly supplying drugs to Showik. Kaizan, however, was granted bail by the Esplanade court in Mumbai.

Sushant, 34, had committed suicide at his residence in Mumbai's Bandra on June 14. Since his death, various probe agencies -- including the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) -- are investigating the matter.

The NCB is probing the drug angle in this case under criminal sections of the NDPS Act after the ED shared with it a report following the cloning of two mobile phones of Rhea.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma