Rhea Chakraborty Drug Case: According to a report by Dainik Jagran, 15 Bollywood stars are under the radar of NCB. The report claimed that these people were indulged in the procurement, consumption and peddling of drugs.

Mumbai | Jagran News Desk: Rhea Chakraborty, who is the prime suspect in the death case of Sushant Singh Rajput, might move to the High Court after a Mumbai local court dismissed her bail plea in the drugs case filed by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) pertaining to the death of Sushant Singh Rajput.

With the court denying bail to Rhea, the actress has reportedly revealed the names of some Bollywood stars who allegedly consume and procure drugs. According to a report by Dainik Jagran, 15 Bollywood stars are under the radar of NCB. The report claimed that these people were indulged in the procurement, consumption and peddling of drugs.

Rhea Chakraborty, who was in a live-in relationship with Sushant Singh Rajput, is the prime suspect in the actor’s death. The 28-year-old actress was arrested on September 8 and has been sent to judicial custody till September 22. Rhea, however, might move to the High Court against the sessions court’s order to dismiss her bail plea.

"Once we get a copy of the NDPS Special Court Order, we will decide next week on the course of action about approaching the Bombay High Court," Rhea’s lawyer Satish Maneshinde said while adding that there nothing on record to suggest that the 28-year-old actress was involved with the financing of illicit drug traffic.

"The case against her is that she coordinated the delivery of drugs for her boyfriend (Sushant) and occasionally even made the payment for it...These allegations make for an offence that is bailable," Maneshinde was quoted as saying news agency IANS.

‘Rhea Chakraborty, brother Showik financed and arranged drugs for Sushant’

The NCB, however, has claimed that Rhea and her brother Showik used to finance and arrange drugs for Sushant. The central probe agency has also claimed that Sushant’s domestic help Dipesh Sawant also used to supply drugs to the late actor.

"The financial transactions were handled by Rhea and sometimes Rajput. Dipesh Sawant used to procure drugs along with co-accused Samuel Miranda (former house manager of Rajput) for Sushant Singh Rajput's consumption," the NCB said in its affidavit.

Sushant Singh Rajput had allegedly committed suicide at his residence in Mumbai’s Bandra on June 14. Following his death, several agencies, including the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the Enforcement Directorate (ED), are investigating the matter to solve the mysteries surrounding Sushant’s death.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma