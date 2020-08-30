Rhea is the prime suspect in the death case of Sushant Singh Rajput. So far the CBI, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) have registered a case against the 28-year-old actress.

Mumbai | Jagran News Desk: After two back-to-back days of questioning, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has summoned actress Rhea Chakraborty in the death case of Sushant Singh Rajput once again. Rhea, who was in a live-in relationship with Sushant, was grilled by probe agency on Saturday for more than seven hours. She had been interrogated for over ten hours on Friday.

Rhea is the prime suspect in the death case of Sushant Singh Rajput. So far the CBI, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) have registered a case against the 28-year-old actress.

Sushant Singh Rajput had committed suicide allegedly at his Bandra residence on June 14. However, the actor’s death has been surrounded in mysteries and his family members have regularly alleged foul play over his death. The Supreme Court now has handed over the case to the CBI.

Here are the latest updates on the big story:

Rhea Chakraborty, brother Showik Chakraborty arrive at DRDO guest house

Rhea Chakraborty and her brother Showik Chakraborty have arrived at the DRDO guest house in Mumbai's Santacruz.

(pic credits: ANI)

Maharashtra government says 'will probe drug charges against PM biopic maker'

Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh has said that the government will probe drug charges against PM biopic maker. Interestingly, the maker of the PM Modi's biopic is Sandip Ssingh who was a friend of Sushant Singh Rajput.

"The CBI is going to investigate Sandip Ssingh, who had made the biopic on the Prime Minister - what relation does he have with the BJP. Similarly, what connection does he have with Bollywood and drugs - I've got many complaints about that too. We will forward these requests for investigation," NDTV quoted Deshmukh as saying.

Rhea Chakraborty summoned by CBI again

Rhea Chakraborty, who is the prime suspect in the case, has been summoned by the CBI again on Sunday. The actress was also grilled by the probe agency on Friday and Saturday.

