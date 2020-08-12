Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Majid Memon took to Twitter on Wednesday, and expressed his disagreement with the intensity of media coverage in Sushant Singh Rajput case.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: One of country's top Criminal lawyers and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Majid Memon took to Twitter on Wednesday, and expressed his disagreement with the intensity of media coverage in Sushant Singh Rajput case. The NCP leader, a former Rajyasabha member, said that publicising of every minute of the development leads to an adverse impact on the truth and justice deliverance associated with the concerned case.

"Sushant was not as famous during his lifetime as he is after his death. The space in media he is occupying nowadays is perhaps more than our PM or President of US," Majid Memon wrote on Twitter.

When a crime is at investigation stage, secrecy has to be maintained. Publicising every development in the process of collecting vital evidence adversely affects the interest of truth and justice. Also Read Independence Day 2020: PM Modi to deliver I-Day speech for 7th straight.. — Majeed Memon (@advmajeedmemon) August 12, 2020

The acclaimed lawyer added that secrecy needs to be maintained when a crime is under investigation, and furthermore, the publicising of every evidence collection step affects the interests of truth and justice.

Menon's tweets resulted in huge flak on the microblogging site. Fans took to twitter to confront Memon and prove otherwise against what he wrote in his tweets. One such fan shared the visuals of Sushant's off the screen acts while his last film ‘Dil Bechara’ was being shot.

“Fame doesn't come only by acting or making names on screen! It comes by touching lives of many directly through virtue, care, wisdom, charity, being humble and genuine with actions & intentions . That was Sushant! He became famous as our soul friend & we want transparency!,” fan wrote on the micro blogging site.

Posted By: Rakesh Kumar Jha