In another interview, Pithani had claimed that Sushant had fainted after hearing about Salian’s death.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: In the last 10 days, the CBI has questioned a number of people in connection with the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput. Along with the late actor’s girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty, the probe agency has questioned her family, Sushant’s friends, his staff and domestic helps among others.

According to a Republic TV report, which claims to have accessed the statement of Sushant’s flatmate Siddharth Pithani given to the CBI, the late actor fell ill after his former manager Disha Salian committed suicide on June 8, just six days before Sushant was found dead in his Bandra apartment.

“When Sushant got to know about Disha’s death, he became unwell, after which he spoke to Uday, manager of a company called Cornerstone. This company sent Disha as Sushant’s celebrity manager when Shruti Modi had an injury. Sushant had become very tense after the news of Disha’s suicide on the 9th of June. Because of this tension, he asked me to sleep in his bedroom. He kept asking me for every single information about Disha’s death, I gave him every information,” Republic TV quoted Pithani as saying in his statement to the CBI.

Salian allegedly jumped off a high-rise in the northern suburb of Malad on June 8. Several claims were made on how Salian’s body was found but the allegations were rejected by Mumbai Police.

Reports suggest that the CBI might investigate Salian’s death to probe its possible links with Sushant’s death.

Another report by India Today claims that Pithani, told the Enforcement Directorate that the actor had told him to delete old videos on him on his hard drive, following Salian’s death.

In his statement to the ED, Pithani said that Sushant became very upset about his name being linked to Disha’s death.

On Tuesday, the CBI questioned Rhea’s parents for the first time in connection with the sensational case. The central probe agency also continued the interrogation of her brother Showik Chakraborty.

In the last four days, except Tuesday, the CBI grilled Rhea for around 35 hours. The late actor's cook Neeraj Singh, close friend Samuel Miranda, house staff Keshav and Pithani were also questioned by the CBI.

Posted By: Abhinav Gupta