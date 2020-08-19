Delivering the verdict, the bench of Justice Hrishikesh Roy said that "an impartial probe is the need of the hour".

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Supreme Court today upheld the transfer of an FIR, lodged at Patna against actress Rhea Chakraborty and others for allegedly abetting the suicide of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, to the CBI.

Delivering the verdict, the bench of Justice Hrishikesh Roy said that "an impartial probe is the need of the hour", while asking the Maharashtra Police to hand over the evidence collected in the case so far to the CBI.

Here are the key observations made by the Supreme Court in the case:

1. Sushant Singh Rajput was a talented actor and died before his full potential could be realised.

2. When truth meets sunshine, justice will not prevail on the living alone but after Life's fitful fever, now the departed will also sleep well. Satyameva Jayate.

3. His family, friends, and admirers are keenly awaiting the outcome of the investigation so that all the speculations floating around can be put to rest. A fair, competent, and impartial investigation is the need of the hour.

4. When both states (Bihar, Maharashtra) make acrimonious allegations of political interference against each other, the legitimacy of the probe comes under a cloud. An unbiased probe will result in justice for the innocents who are targets of vilification campaign.

5. The outcome of the probe would be a measure of justice for Sushant's father, who lost his only son.

The apex court said that Bihar government is competent to transfer the case to the CBI for investigation. A bench of Justice Hrishikesh Roy said that FIR registered by the Bihar Police on the complaint of Rajput's father Krishna Kishore Singh is correct and the reference to the CBI is lawful.

Rajput, 34, was found hanging from the ceiling of his apartment in suburban Bandra in Mumbai on June 14 and since then Mumbai Police has been probing the case keeping in mind various angles.

The Centre had earlier informed the top court that it has accepted the recommendation of the Bihar government for a CBI probe into the FIR lodged at Patna by Rajput's father, who has accused Chakraborty and six others of various offences including abetment of suicide.

While pronouncing the verdict, the bench said that if any other case is registered regarding Rajput's death, the same shall be probed by the CBI only.

It said that jurisdiction of Mumbai Police, which is conducting probe under section 174 of the CrPC which deals with procedure to be followed in cases of unnatural death and suicide, is limited.

Posted By: Abhinav Gupta