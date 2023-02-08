Surrogacy Laws: Surrogate Mother Should Not Be Genetically Related To Baby, Centre Clarifies In SC

Centre has submitted its response in the Supreme Court with regards to the surrogacy laws. (Image credit: Reuters)

CENTRE, on Wednesday, submitted its response in the Supreme Court in relation to the petitions challenging certain provisions of the Surrogacy (Regulation) Act, 2021 and the Assisted Reproductive Technology (Regulation) Act, 2021. The surrogate should not be genetically related to the child born through surrogacy, Centre said.

No woman shall become a surrogate mother by providing her own gametes, according to the provisions of the Surrogacy Act, Centre told the Supreme Court. A gamete is a reproductive cell. Female gametes are ova and male gametes are sperm.

Also Watch:

"However, the child to be born through surrogacy must be genetically related to the intending couple or intending woman (widow or divorcee)," the Centre clarified before the top court, as quoted by news agency PTI.

"It means that the child to be born through surrogacy to the intending couple should be formed of gametes of the intending couple themselves -- sperms from the father and oocytes from the mother," it added.

Presently there is a bunch of pleas, challenging certain sections of the Surrogacy laws, that are being heard by the Supreme Court. Justice Ajay Rastogi is heading the bench that is hearing these pleas. One of the pleas claims that these laws violate the right to privacy and reproductive rights of women.

The Centre has also formed a National Assisted Reproductive Technology and Surrogacy Board under section 17 of the Surrogacy Act and section 3 of the ART Act, it has informed the top court.

"At present, the boards have been constituted in all states and Union territories except the states of Bihar, Uttar Pradesh and Gujarat," Centre informed.

"The Surrogacy Act imposes a blanket ban on commercial surrogacy, which is neither desirable nor may be effective," one of petitioners claim.

The ban on commercial surrogacy, even if envisioned to protect impoverished women, snatches the rights of surrogate mothers over their own bodies. The ban also denies women their right to exercise their agency to concieve, the petition alleges.

The plea also draws attention to the right of a woman above the age of 35 years to opt for the process of surrogacy if she chooses to be mother.

(With agency inputs)