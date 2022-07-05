Surpassed 'Laxman Rekha': Ex-Judges, Bureaucrats On SC's 'Unfortunate' Observations Against Nupur Sharma

The Supreme Court's observations against suspended Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Nupur Sharma are "unfortunate and unprecedented" and have surpassed the "Laxman rekha" said a group of 15 former judges, 77 ex-all India services officers and 25 veterans on Tuesday.

In their statement, they said that the top court's observations, which are not part of the judicial order, are not in sync with judicial ethos as they called for "urgent rectification" steps.

"Such outrageous transgressions are without parallel in the annals of judiciary. Nupur Sharma sought access to the justice system before the highest court as that court alone could consider grant of relief being sought. The observations that have no connect jurisprudentially with the issue raised in the petition, transgressed in an unprecedented manner all canons of dispensation of justice," the statement read, as reported by news agency IANS.

"The observations also graduate to the most unjustifiable degree that this was only to fan an agenda... In the annals of judiciary, the unfortunate comments have no parallel and are an indelible scar on the justice system of the largest democracy," the three-page statement read.

The group of former judges and bureaucrats also said that Sharma was de facto denied access to the judiciary and in the process, there was an outrage on the Preamble, spirit and essence of the Constitution.

"The observations, judgmental in nature, on issues not before the court, are crucification of the essence and spirit of the Indian Constitution," the statement read.

"Forcing a petitioner by such damning observations, pronouncing her guilty without trial, and denial of access to justice on issue raised in the petition, can never be a facet of a democratic society," it added.

Sharma had moved the top court seeking clubbing of the first information reports (FIRs) registered against her in connection with her controversial remarks against the Prophet Mohammed.

However, the top court slammed her and said that she should "have gone to the television and apologised to the nation". The court said Sharme lost her tongue during the TV debate, setting the whole country on fire.

"She has threat or she has become a security threat? The way she has ignited emotions across the country, she is single-handedly responsible for what is happening in the country," the court had observed.