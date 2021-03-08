Maharashtra, Kerala, Punjab, Karnataka, Gujarat and Tamil Nadu cumulatively account for 86.25 per cent of the new infections reported in the past 24 hours.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: As the country is witnessing another spike in COVID-19 cases, the Health Ministry on Monday said that six states - Maharashtra, Kerala, Punjab, Karnataka, Gujarat and Tamil Nadu - cumulatively account for 86.25 per cent of the new infections reported in the past 24 hours.

The ministry also said that the Centre has recently rushed high-level public health teams to Maharashtra and Punjab to assist in COVID-19 control and containment measures in view of the recent spike in cases.

Which states are seeing spike in COVID-19 cases?

The Health Ministry said eight states and Union territories -- Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Punjab, Madhya Pradesh, Delhi, Gujarat, Karnataka and Haryana -- were displaying an upward trajectory in daily new cases.

They have a weekly positivity rate more than the national average of 2.29 per cent. Maharashtra has the highest weekly positivity rate with 11.13 per cent, the government said.

Complete/partial lockdowns imposed in these parts of India

Several restrictions have been imposed in a few districts in Maharashtra, Punjab and Rajasthan as the states continue to witness a sudden spike in new infections. Partial lockdowns have been imposed in several districts of Maharashtra while night curfew has been imposed in four districts of Punjab.

The Nanded district administration has prohibited assembly of more than five persons at a public place from Monday to March 22.

Aurangabad administration has imposed a "partial lockdown" between March 11 and April 4 during which markets, malls and cinema halls shall remain shut during the weekends. Heritage sites of Ajanta and Ellora, and other tourist spots in the district will also remain shut on Saturdays and Sundays.

Fresh lockdown in Mumbai?

The Uddhav Thackeray government is reportedly mulling a fresh partial lockdown in the financial capital which has reported record fresh cases in the last four months. Times of India quoted Mumbai guadian minister Aslam Shaikh saying that a partial lockdown may be imposed in the city if the caseload is not brought under control in the next 8-10 days.

States with zero COVID-19 cases

Eighteen states and UTs have not reported any COVID-19 deaths in the last 24 hours. These are Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Chandigarh, Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu, Goa, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Ladakh, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Odisha, Puducherry, Rajasthan, Sikkim and Tripura.

Posted By: Abhinav Gupta