Former Indian cricketer Suresh Raina's close relative is in critical condition while his uncle has died following a midnight attack in their Pathankot's Thariyal village.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Former Indian cricketer Suresh Raina's relative is in critical condition while his uncle died following a brutal attack in Pathankot's Thariyal village. The attack took place on the night of August 19 when the family was sleeping on the terrace of their house. The assailants, believed to be the members of 'Kale Kachhewala' gang, attacked them with lethal weapons when they were in their sleep.

It is being said that Asha Devi, sister of Raina's father is fighting for her life in the hospital, while his uncle, identified as 58-year-old Ashok Kumar died in the attack. His cousins - 32-year-old Kaushal Kumar and 24-year-old Apin Kumar also sustained injuries in the attack. Deceased Ashok Kumar's 80-year-old mother also sustained serious injuries in the attack.

Meanwhile, the police have paced their investigation after getting to know that the victims are the close relatives of Suresh Raina. A team of police and forensic experts have collected evidence from the spot. The police also took help from the dog squad to identify the attackers but failed to get any clue. According to news agency PTI, the attackers were reportedly from the notorious 'Kale Kachhewala' gang and came with the intentions of robbery.

Earlier in the day, Chenna Super Kings CEO KS Viswanathan announced that Suresh Raina has returned to India for "personal reasons" and will not be available for the remainder of the IPL 2020 season. However, it was not clear whether this was the reason the star CSK player pulled out of the tournament.

"Suresh Raina has returned to India for personal reasons and will be unavailable for the remainder of the IPL season. Chennai Super Kings offers complete support to Suresh and his family during this time: KS Viswanathan, CEO," the Chennai Super Kings tweeted.

Posted By: Shashikant Sharma