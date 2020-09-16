Earlier today, the Punjab government had announced it has solved the case with the arrest of three members of the gang while a manhunt has been launched to arrest 11 other accused in the case.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Former Indian cricketer Suresh Raina on Wednesday expressed his gratitude to the Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh and the state Police following the arrest of three members of an inter-state gang of robber-criminals in connection with the incident.

“Police are doing a good job. I thank the Chief Minister for helping us,” Raina told news agency ANI during his visit to the the house of his uncle who was murdered in the Pathankot district.

Raina’s uncle Ashok Kumar, a contractor, and his son Kaushal Kumar were murdered after three to four members of the notorious Kale Kachhewala gang had come to their house in Thariyal village near Madhopur of Pathankot on the intervening night of August August 19 and 20 with an intention to loot and attacked them. Kumar's wife Asha Rani is in hospital, while two others injured in the attack had been discharged from hospital.

"The case of attack & murder involving cricketer Suresh Raina’s kin has been solved with the arrest of three members of an inter-state gang of robber-criminals. Eleven other accused are yet to be arrested," state government officials said.

The 33-yr-old Raina had pulled out of the IPL last month citing personal reasons shorty after the incident. The cricketer had later opened up about the horrific ordeal that his aunt's family went through and demanded a thorough probe into the violent attack.

Posted By: Lakshay Raja