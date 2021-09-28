New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday paid tribute to legendary Indian freedom fighter Bhagat Singh as the nation marked his 114th birth anniversary. Recalling his noble ideals, PM Modi said that Bhagat Singh's "courageous sacrifice" will keep inspiring the people of India for centuries to come.

"The brave Bhagat Singh lives in the heart of every Indian. His courageous sacrifice ignited the spark of patriotism among countless people. I bow to him on his Jayanti and recall his noble ideals," PM Modi tweeted.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also paid tribute to Bhagat Singh and said that "became the supreme symbol of the Indian independence movement due to his courage and revolutionary ideas".

Meanwhile, former Punjab Chief Minister and senior Congress leader Captain Amarinder Singh tweeted, "join a grateful nation in paying my respectful tribute to Shaheed-e-Azam Bhagat Singh Ji on his 114th Birth Anniversary. May his supreme sacrifice and the ideals espoused by him continue to inspire our generations to come. Jai Hind".

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot also paid tribute to Bhagat Singh and said that he "was an epitome of courage and patriotism". He said that Bhagat Singh's ideals and martyrdom would inspire generations to come.

Paying tribute to Bhagat Singh, former India cricketer Virender Sehwag said "life is lived in your own spirit, you need others' help in funerals only". "Naman to Shaheed-E-Azam Bhagat Singh ji on His birth anniversary. His life and ideals continue to inspire many," he tweeted.

Born in 1907, Bhagat Singh was only 23 when he was executed by the British in 1931. His idealism coupled with his sacrifice made him a folk hero and an inspiration for many.

