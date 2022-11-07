SC Verdict On EWS Quota Explained; What The Law Proposes To Offer For Poor

THE SUPREME Court on Monday gave constitutional sanction to the much debated 103rd Constitution amendment, which provides a 10 per cent quota to the economically weaker sections (EWS) from unreserved categories.

A five-judge Constitution bench of Chief Justice UU Lalit and Justices Dinesh Maheshwari, S Ravindra Bhat, Bela M Trivedi and JB Pardiwala, in a 3-2 verdict, declared that the provisions of the amendment were not in violation of the Constitution.

Justice Maheshwari, reading out the verdict, said that the amendment does not violate the basic structure of the Constitution.

What Is The Law On EWS?

Parliament inserted Articles 15(6) and 16(6) in the Constitution to provide a 10 per cent reservation under the provisions laid out by the EWS law. The Indian Constitution also provides relaxation to SCs, STs in higher educational institutions and in initial recruitment to government jobs. The motive behind the amendment was to empower state governments to provide reservations on the basis of economic hardship. The economic potential of an individual is determined on the basis of factors such as land size owned, annual income, among others.

The Sinho commission, which was the fulcrum behind the amendment, recommended that all below-poverty-line (BPL) families belonging to the general category and also families whose annual family income, including all sources, is below the taxable limit, should be identified as EBCs (economically backward classes). The commission was headed by Major General (retd.) S. R Sinho.

The Debate Around 103rd Amendment

With different factions vocally favouring or arguing against the amendment, the law has become a much-debated public issue in the few years.

People against the law call it an attack on the idea of social justice and say that it also violates the basic structure of the Constitution. It also violates the 50 per cent ceiling for reservation fixed by the apex court in the Mandal Commission Case in 1980.

Vaishnavi Sudha, a student of Delhi University, said, "General category students, who have not been isolated because of their gotra, never denied their basic rights, and have enjoyed privilege for milleniums, are now complaining of lack of incentives in their already privileged life, celebrating 10 per cent against the actually marginalised, then we need a reality check."

Meanwhile, people supporting the EWS law state that the reservation should be based on economic status and not on a social basis. They also connect EWS to the economic capital an individual possesses. The more wealth one has, the better position one is likely to enjoy in society.

Attorney General K K Venugopal told the court that it would not erode the rights of the Scheduled Castes (SCs), Scheduled Tribes (STs), and Other Backward Classes (OBCs).

Leaders' Reaction

Minutes after the judgment by the top court of the country was announced, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin said that he would seek legal opinion before deciding the next course of action on the issue of reservations in education and government jobs for members of economically weaker sections (EWS).

However, TMC leader and MP Saugata Roy on Monday hailed the Supreme Court's verdict and termed it "historic," even though the party's chief spokesperson Sukhendu Sekhar Ray refrained from commenting on it.

Congress leader Udit Raj called the Supreme Court "casteist" after it delivered a 3:2 split verdict on the validity of the Constitution's 103rd Amendment Act 2019. "Supreme Court is casteist, is there still doubt about it! It refused to give reservation to SC/ST, OBC in Indira Sawhney case citing the Constitution's limit of 50 percent but reversed its statement when it came to EWS reservation," Raj said in his tweet in Hindi.

BJP general secretary (organisation) B L Santhosh said, "Supreme Court upholds the legality of EWS reservation for unreserved sections. Another big credit goes to PM Narendra Modi's vision of Gareeb Kalyan. A big boost in the direction of social justice."