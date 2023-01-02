Notes Ban Valid: SC Upholds Centre's Demonetisation Move, Says 'No Flaw In Decision-Making Process'

The Supreme Court on Monday upheld the Centre's move to demonetise Rs 500 and Rs 1000 notes in November 2016 and said it "satisfies test of proportionality". A five-judge Constitution bench dismissed a batch of petitions challenging the Centre’s decision to demonetise currency notes saying the decision, being the Executive's economic policy, cannot be reversed.

Pronouncing the verdict, Justice B R Gavai said the Centre's decision-making process cannot be flawed as there was consultation between the Centre and the RBI before the demonetisation process was initiated.

"We find that the three purposes are proper purposes and there was a reasonable nexus between the objects and the means to achieve the objects. Action cannot to be struck down on the basis of the doctrine of proportionality," LiveLaw quoted him as saying.

Justice Gavai further said it is not relevant whether objective achieved or not.

Justice B V Nagarathna differed from the 4:1 verdict of the bench on point of Centre's powers under section 26(2) of RBI Act. She said the scrapping of Rs 500, Rs 1,000 series notes had to be done through legislation, not through notification.

"When the proposal for demonetisation originates from the Central Govt, it is not under Section 26(2) RBI Act. It is to be way of a legislation, and if secrecy is needed, then by way of an Ordinance," said Justice Nagarathna.

Parliament should have discussed law on demonetisation, process should not have been done through gazette notification, she said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had, on November 8, 2016, announced a note ban leaving 86 per cent of the cash in circulation invalid. The BJP-led government had said the move was meant to target undeclared 'black money', and fight corruption and terrorism.

The Supreme Court was on Monday hearing a batch of pleas by lawyers, a political party, co-operative banks and individuals, challenging the note ban decision in the court.