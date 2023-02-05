Supreme Court To Welcome Five New Judges Tomorrow; Here's All You Need To Know About Them

AFTER the Central Government cleared the collegium's recommendation of appointing five judges to the supreme court on Saturday, the apex court is all set to get five new judges, taking its strength to 32 against the sanctioned strength of 34.

On Monday, Pankaj Mithal (Rajasthan high court chief justice), Sanjay Karol (Patna high court chief justice), PV Sanjay Kumar (Manipur high court chief justice), Ahsanuddin Amanullah (Patna high court judge), and Manoj Misra (Allahabad high court judge) will take the oath.

Five Supreme Court Justices to Take Oath: A Profile

Pankat Mithal: Justice Mithal, whose parent cadre is the Allahabad High Court, has been serving as the Chief Justice of the Rajasthan High Court since October 14, last year. He was born on June 17, 1961, and is a commerce graduate from Allahabad University. He completed his LLB from Meerut College, started practising in the Allahabad High Court in 1985, and served as the standing counsel for the Uttar Pradesh Avas Evam Vikas Parishad. He was also the standing counsel of Dr. B R Ambedkar University, Agra, between 1990 and February 2006.

Sanjay Karol: Born on August 23, 1961, Justice Karol is an alumnus of the prestigious St. Edward School of Shimla. He graduated with honours in history from the Government Degree College, Shimla. A native of Kangra, he enrolled as a senior advocate in 1999, was also the advocate general of Himachal Pradesh from 1998 to 2003, and was elevated as a judge of the Himachal Pradesh High Court on March 8, 2007. He was appointed as the acting Chief Justice of the Himachal Pradesh High Court on November 9, 2018, and as the Chief Justice of the Tripura High Court on November 11, 2019.

PV Sanjay Kumar: Justice Kumar, originally belongs to the Telangana High Court and was heading the Manipur High Court at the time of recommendation by the Collegium on December 13 last year and subsequent clearance by the Centre. He received his LL.B degree from the University of Delhi in 1988, enrolled as a member of the Bar Council of Andhra Pradesh in August 1988, and served as a government pleader in the Andhra Pradesh High Court from 2000 to 2003. He was elevated to an additional judge of the Andhra Pradesh High Court on August 8, 2008, and assumed charge as a permanent judge of the court on January 20, 2010. After assuming charge as a judge of the High Court of Punjab and Haryana on October 14, 2019. He took oath as the Chief Justice of the Manipur High Court on February 14, 2021.

Ahsanuddin Amanullah: Justice Amanullah is a Patna High Court judge who joined the Bihar State Bar Council on September 27, 1991, and was the state government's standing counsel from March 2006 to August 2010. He was a government advocate in the Patna High Court until his elevation as a judge in the same court on June 20, 2011. He was transferred to the Andhra Pradesh High Court on October 10, 2021, and back to the Patna High Court on June 20, 2022.

Manoj Misra: Justice Misra enrolled as an advocate on December 12, 1988, and was elevated as an additional judge at the Allahabad High Court on November 21, 2011. He took his oath as a permanent judge on August 6, 2013.

The names of all five judges for the top court were recommended by the six-member collegium of the supreme court on December 13, last year.

(With PTI Inputs)