New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Supreme Court on Thursday said that it will set up a technical expert committee to probe the alleged Pegasus snooping case. However, Chief Justice NV Ramana said that the court will pass the "detailed order" next week as several experts could not participate in the hearing due to "personal reasons".

"We wanted to pass an order on the matter before this week... but some members we thought of considering for the (expert) committee (on Pegasus) ... for personal reasons they denied to be part of this committee. Hence the delay. We will try to pass an order on Pegasus next week," Chief Justice NV Ramana said.

The Supreme Court had on September 13 reserved its interim order over the alleged Pegasus snooping charges. The court then had said that it wants to know "whether or not the Centre used the Pegasus spyware through illegal methods to allegedly snoop on citizens".

"When the matter came up a few days back and the issue of national security arose, we had clarified that no one is interested in knowing about anything related to national security or defence because the information is very sensitive," the top court had said.

"We were only expecting a limited affidavit since there are petitioners before us who say that their right to privacy has been violated by A or B agency. You had to say whether it has been done or not...National security is not a part of present proceedings," it added.

The Centre, however, had referred to the threat to the national security and said that it does not wish to file a detailed affidavit on the issue whether a particular software is used or not as it was not the matter for public discussion and making this a part of an affidavit will not be in national interest.

It had said that the government has "nothing to hide" and that is why the Centre has on its own said that it will constitute a committee of domain experts who will look into these allegations and report to the court.

Several senior lawyers such Rakesh Dwivedi, Dinesh Dwivedi, Colin Gonsalves and Meenakshi Arora also appeared in the case and demanded credible and independent probe into the snooping allegations. The pleas are related to reports of alleged snooping by government agencies on eminent citizens, politicians and scribes by using Israeli firm NSO's spyware Pegasus.

An international media consortium has reported that over 300 verified Indian mobile phone numbers were on the list of potential targets for surveillance using Pegasus spyware.

(With inputs from PTI)

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma