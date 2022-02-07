New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Supreme Court will resume physical hearings starting February 14 on a biweekly basis. The apex court will resume physical hearings on Wednesdays and Thursdays for the immediate future. The development came as COVID-19 cases continue to decline with National Capital’s Test Positivity Rate going well below 3 per cent as per latest Health Bulletin released by the city-state’s government.

A statement issued by the secretary general of the Supreme Court said the decision was taken by the Chief Justice of India in consultation with the Committee of Judges.

The top court is now reviving the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) it had issued on October 7 last year after the second wave of COVID-19 cases had plateaued in the country.

The Supreme Court had switched back to virtual mode of court hearings on January 3 due to rising number of COVID-19 cases stoked by the spread of Omicron variant of COVID-19. After that, from February 14 onward, the top court will resume physical hearings again.

ALSO READ - COVID-19 Resurgence: Supreme Court to switch to virtual hearings starting January 3

Delhi on Monday continued to show a declining trend in its daily tally of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) after 1,151 infections were recorded during the day as per official health bulletin. The national capital now has 7,885 active cases with a positivity rate of 2.62 per cent.

Posted By: Mukul Sharma