Supreme Court To Pronounce Verdict On Demonetisation Today, Two Judgments Likely; Key Points

The Supreme Court is set to give its judgment Monday, on January 2, on a bunch of petitions challenging the Union government’s decision to demonetise Rs 500 and 1,000 currency notes on November 8, 2016. The note ban move withdrew Rs 10 lakh crore from circulation overnight.

- 58 petitions were filed in the apex court challenging the validity of the Centre’s decision on the note ban and asking the court to strike down the decision. Some petitions sought a fresh window of scrapped notes which could not be exchanged within the deadline.

- A bench of five judges comprising Justices S Abdul Nazeer, BR Gavai, AS Bopanna, V Ramasubramanian and BV Naganathna will hear all the 58 petitions today and are expected to deliver their judgment.

- The government has reiterated that a case cannot be decided by the court if no tangible relief can be granted. The Centre said that it would be like “putting the clock back” or “unscrambling a scrambled egg”.

- The Union government argued that demonetisation was a ‘well-considered decision’ and also a part of a larger strategy to combat the menace of fake money, black money, terror financing and tax evasion.

- On the plea of petitioners seeking the exchange of demonetised currency notes, the Centre had conveyed to the SC that it was opposed to open any fresh window for the exchange of demonetised Rs 500 and 1,000 currencies with new bank notes citing endless uncertainties and backdoor entry of illegal money.

- Former Union Minister and senior advocate P Chidambaram had also argued that arbitrary withdrawal of Rs 500 and 1,000 currency notes which constituted 86 per cent of currency notes in circulation with severe flaws resulted in untold miseries and hardships for people.

- Chidambaram had said that the government reversed the process of approval and asked the RBI to recommend demonetisation. He also alleged that the Centre was also hiding important records related to the decision-making process including its letter to the Reserve Bank dated November 7 and the minutes of the central board meeting of the bank.

- The RBI acknowledged that there had been ‘temporary hardships’ that were necessary for the nation-building process. RBI in its submission also claimed that a mechanism had already taken care of these issues.

- The Opposition has alleged that demonetisation was a failed decision of the government which resulted in the demolition of businesses and the ending of jobs in the nation. Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge said, "Six years after the ‘masterstroke’, the cash available in public is 72 per cent higher than that in 2016. PM Narendra Modi is yet to acknowledge this epic failure that led to the fall of the economy."