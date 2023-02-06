Supreme Court To Hear Tomorrow Plea Challenging Advocate Gowri’s Elevation To Madras HC Judge

Advocate Gowri has been fighting cases for the BJP before the Madurai Bench of Madras High Court. (Image credit: Twitter)

SUPREME Court of India, on Monday, advanced the date of hearing of a plea challenging the appointment of lawyer Lekshmana Chandra Victoria Gowri as judge of the Madras High Court. The matter will now be heard by the top court on February 7 instead of February 10.

Senior advocate Raju Ramachnadran requested the top court to hold an urgent hearing of the plea challenging Gowri's elevation. Ramchandran drew the top court’s attention to the Centre’s notfication appointing Gowri as an additional judge.

Also Watch:

Advocate Gowri’s alleged closeness with the BJP has been the source of controversy. Chief Justice DY Chandrachud led the bench, comprising Justices PS Narsimha and JB Pardiwala, that considered the repeat mention of the case and subsequently advanced the date of hearing.

"Since we have taken cognisance of the development, we can list it tomorrow morning. We can constitute a bench," the CJI-led bench said, as qouted by news agency PTI, after the re-mentioning of the plea.

The top court had, earlier today, posted the plea - challenging the appointment of advocate Gowri as Madras High Court judge - for hearing on February 10.

The Centre’s notification announcing the appointment of 11 advocates and two judicial officers as additional judges in the high courts of Allahabad, Karnataka, and Madras had come after the challenge to Gowri’s elevation was first mentioned in Supreme Court’s forenoon proceeding. Victoria Gowri was one of the two lawyers that were elevated as additional judges to the Madras High Court.

Gowri has been representing the Centre in various cases before the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court for some time now. Gowri’s elevation also became controversial when some of her alleged statements against Muslims and Christians surfaced in the public domain.

Meanwhile, five judges have been elevated to the Supreme Court today following the two-month long back and forth between the top court and the Centre. With this addition, there are now 32 judges in the Supreme Court of India which has a sanctioned strength of 34.

(With agency inputs)