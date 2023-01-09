Supreme Court To Hear Pleas Challenging Validity Of Places Of Worship Act 1991

The Supreme Court decided on September 9 that a five-judge Constitution bench might hear petitions challenging the validity of certain provisions of the 1991 statute. (Image Credit: ANI.)

THE SUPREME Court is set to hear a group of PILs on Monday challenging the validity of certain provisions of a 1991 legislation that prohibit the filing of a lawsuit to recapture a place of worship or seek a change in its character from what existed on August 15, 1947. A bench led by Chief Justice DY Chandrachud and PS Narasimha has listed as many as six petitions, including a petition filed by former Rajya Sabha MP Subramanian Swamy, against the provisions of the law.

Last year on November 14, Solicitor General Tushar while representing the Centre, had said that a comprehensive affidavit dealing with various aspects of the case will be filed by the Union government. Mehta also requested additional time to ensure that the affidavit is filed after proper consideration at various levels of the government.

On the last date of the hearing, the bench had ordered, “On the request so made, we direct that the counter affidavit be filed on or before 12 December 2022. A copy of the counter affidavit shall be circulated to the counsel for the petitioners and intervenors in all the companion matters. List the Petitions on 9 January 2023.”

The apex court was hearing the pleas including the one filed by advocate Ashwini Upadhyay who has said that sections 2, 3, 4 of the Places of Worship (Special Provisions) Act, 1991 be set aside on grounds including that these provisions take away the right of judicial remedy to reclaim a place of worship of any person or a religious group.

The Supreme Court decided on September 9 that a five-judge Constitution bench might hear petitions challenging the validity of certain provisions of the 1991 statute, and asked the Centre to respond.

Subramanian Swamy, a BJP leader and former member of the Rajya Sabha, wanted the Supreme Court to "read down" specific provisions to allow Hindus to claim the mosques at Gyanvapi in Varanasi and Mathura, respectively. Ashwini Upadhyay countered that the entire statute is unconstitutional, so there is no question of reading down issues provisions.

The doctrine of reading down a law is generally used to save a statute from being struck down on account of its unconstitutionality. The 1991 provision is an act which prohibits conversion of any place of worship and provides for the maintenance of the religious character of any place of worship as it existed on August 15, 1947, and for matters connected therewith or incidental thereto.

