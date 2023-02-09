AMID the ongoing Hindenburg-Adani row, the Supreme Court agreed on Thursday to hear a petition asking the court to direct the central government to form a committee led by a retired Supreme Court judge to investigate the report that accuses the business conglomerate led by Gautam Adani of fraudulent transactions.

According to the news agency PTI, the plea was filed by Advocate Vishal Tiwari before a bench headed by Chief Justice DY Chandrachud on Thursday for an urgent hearing.

In his plea, Tiwari said the petition depicts the "drastic condition and fate of people" when there is a sharp fall in the securities market due to various reasons.

"Lots of people, who had their whole lifetime saving in such stocks, get a maximum setback due to a fall in such shares with a huge amount of money going into the drain," the PIL submitted.

"In the aftermath of an unprecedented attack on billionaire Gautam Adani's vast empire by Hindenburg, the market value of all 10 Adani stocks have halved with investors sitting with a colossal loss...," the plea filed by Tiwari submitted.

He has also claimed that no steps have been taken by the authorities despite a massive attack on the country’s economy.

"It is ultimately the public money for which the respondents (Centre and others) are answerable and there needs to be strict concern for mitigating such loans with a clear process and sanction policy for such high stake loan amount," it said as quoted by news agency PTI.

According to the plea, it has made the Centre and others, including the Reserve Bank of India and the Securities and Exchange Board of India, as respondents.

What is Adani-Hindenburg controversy?

The Hindenburg report alleges fraudulent transactions and share manipulation at the Gautam Adani-led group; the stocks of the Adani group's listed unit have collapsed by more than $120 billion, which is about half of the group's value.

However, the Adani Group has rejected the accusations and has termed the report a "malicious combination of selective misinformation and stale, baseless, and discredited allegations that have been tested and rejected by India's highest courts".

The opposition parties have also demanded a JPC (joint parliament commission) probe or a "court-monitored enquiry" in the matter.