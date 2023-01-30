Supreme Court To Hear Plea Challenging Centre's Ban On BBC Documentary Next Week

AMID the ongoing row over the BBC documentary on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the 2002 Gujarat riots, the Supreme Court on Monday agreed to hear the plea against the Centre's decision to ban it.

Supreme Court agrees to list on February 6 a PIL against the Centre's decision to ban a BBC documentary on the 2002 Gujarat riots in the country. Advocate ML Sharma mentions the matter for an early hearing before a bench headed by Chief Justice DY Chandrachud. pic.twitter.com/I2idtjERKi — ANI (@ANI) January 30, 2023

A petition was filed by the advocate ML Sharma against the ban on "India: The Modi Question". He has called it malafide, arbitrary, and unconstitutional.

The top court has agreed to list the PIL on February 6.

Lawyer M L Sharma and a senior advocate requested the urgent listing of their PILs in the documentary. A bench consisting of Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud and Justices P S Narasimha and J B Pardiwala was hearing the case.

"It will be listed on Monday," the CJI said.

Besides Sharma, a petition has also been filed in the apex court of the country by veteran journalist N Ram, lawyer Prashant Bhushan, and Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra.

According to NDTV, Advocate CU Singh said that the Centre has invoked emergency powers under IT Rules by taking down the link to the documentary from social media handles, adding that the tweets of N Ram and Advocate Prashant Bhushan were also taken down.

According to the Livelaw website, Sharma argued in his petition that the citizens have the right to see news, facts, and reports on the riots that took place in Gujarat in 2002 and that the decision by the central government has infringed on the citizens' right to information under Article 19(1)(a) of the Constitution.

"Whether without having an emergency declared under Article 352 of the Constitution of India by the President, emergency provisions can be invoked by the Central government?" the plea asks.