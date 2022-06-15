New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Supreme Court has agreed to hear the plea against the demolition drive carried out by the Uttar Pradesh government against the accused of the violence which took place during the protests over the derogatory remarks on Prophet Mohammad by ex-BJP National Spokesperson Nupur Sharma and ex-BJP media head Naveen Jindal.

The top court will on Thursday hear the plea filed by Jamiat Ulama-I-Hind seeking to issue directions to the UP govt not to take precipitative action against residential or commercial property of any accused in any criminal proceedings as an extra-legal punitive measure. The plea by the Muslim body also sought strict action against officials indulging in "unlawful" demolition.

“Instead of giving protestors an opportunity of being heard and engaging in peaceful protests, the UP state administration appears to have sanctioned taking violent action against such individuals. The Chief Minister has reportedly officially exhorted officials to take such action against those guilty that it sets an example so that no one commits a crime or take the law into their hands in future,” the plea said.

A vacation bench of Justices A S Bopanna and Vikram Nath is likely to take up the matter tomorrow after some former judges and senior advocates wrote to Chief Justice of India N V Ramana urging him to take suo motu cognizance of alleged incidents of illegal detention, bulldozing of residences, and police action on protestors agitating against certain objectionable remarks made by BJP spokespersons.

The Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind organisation had earlier filed the plea on the issue of demolition of buildings in the Jahangirpuri area of the national capital. The fresh applications in the pending petition said that after the last hearing in the matter some new developments have taken place that requires the attention of this Court.

"Some objectionable and offensive remarks were made by two political leaders a few days ago which led to communal tension in numerous parts of the country. Following the remarks of the two political leaders, a bandh was called for by a group of people in the district of Kanpur in protest.

"On the day of the protest, a scuffle broke out between the Hindu and Muslim religious communities, and stone-pelting took place between the two communities. That after the violence in Kanpur, a number of persons in authority have stated in the media that the properties of suspects/accused would be confiscated and demolished. Even the Chief Minister of the state has said in the media that the houses of accused persons would be razed using bulldozers," one of the pleas said.

The plea alleged that the adoption of such extra-legal measures is clearly in violation of the principles of natural justice, especially when the apex court is hearing the present matter.

"That demolition exercise of any nature must be carried out strictly in accordance with applicable laws, and only after due notice and opportunity of hearing to each of the affected persons as mandated by this Court," the plea said.

(With Agency Inputs)

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan