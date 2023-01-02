SC To Hear On Jan 4 UP Govt's Plea Against Allahabad HC Order On OBC Quota; What Is The Row About

THE Supreme Court agreed to hear the plea of the government of Uttar Pradesh challenging the Allahabad High Court order on Wednesday. The Allahabad High Court, in its order, has directed the state poll body to hold urban local body elections without reservation for the Other Backward Classes (OBCs).

The Solicitor General, Tushar Mehta, representing the Uttar Pradesh government, mentioned the matter before a bench headed by the Chief Justice of India for an urgent hearing. The top court said that it will hear the case on December 4.

The Uttar Pradesh government is challenging the December 27 order of the Lucknow bench of the Allahabad High Court, where it quashed a government's order of December 5 proposing reservations for OBCs in civic elections. The court ordered the poll body in the state to notify elections to the urban local bodies "immediately" without OBC quotas.

The court also said that no reservation for the backward class of citizens shall be provided in the urban local body polls until the "triple test," as mandated by the Supreme Court, is followed in all respects by the state government.

The High Court has also asked the government to form a commission to conduct an empirical study on the nature and backwardness of the system so that there can be OBC quotas in the next election for urban local bodies. It also stressed that the election couldn't be paused until this task was completed.

Following the HC order, the Chief Minister of the State, Yogi Adityanath, said that his government would constitute a survey commission so that the reservation benefits can be provided to the OBCs on the basis of the "triple test." A five-member committee was also constituted by the government to carry out a survey to ensure reservation for OBCs in the state's urban local body polls.

The High Court order came after a bunch of Public Interest Litigations (PILs) alleging that the entire reservation was carried out by the state government in "complete derogation and defiance" of the mandate of the Supreme Court.