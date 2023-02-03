Supreme Court To Get Five Judges Recommended By Collegium, Appointment To Get Cleared Soon: Centre

THE CENTRAL Government assured on Friday that the collegium's recommendation for the appointment of Supreme Court judges would be approved soon. Earlier, the collegium had recommended the names of the three high court chief justices and two judges for elevation to the Supreme Court.

After the appointment of all five judges, the strength of the apex court judges will go up to 32. The total number of judges sanctioned for the apex court is 34, including the Chief Justice of India. Presently, there are 27 judges in the Supreme Court.

A bench of Justices SK Kaul and AS Oka heard a petition today regarding the delay in the appointment of the judges. The government said that it would soon clear the elevation of the five judges that have been recommended by the collegium of the supreme court.

Attorney General R Venkataramani, representing the government, told the bench that the warrant of appointment for the five names recommended is expected to be issued soon.

Meanwhile, the bench of the top court expressed displeasure over the delay by Centre in clearing the recommendations of the judges recommended by the Supreme Court.

The bench, noting that no decision has been taken by the Centre cautioned the AG, "don’t let us take a stand that is going to be uncomfortable .".

"We have put to the AG that any delay in this(transfer proposals) may lead to both judicial and administrative actions which might not be palatable", the bench noted in the order as quoted by LiveLaw.

"Sometimes you do it overnight, sometimes takes days. There is no uniformity", Justice Kaul said.

According to NDTV, on December 12, the top court recommended five names to the government: Justice Pankaj Mithal, Chief Justice, Rajasthan High Court; Justice Sanjay Karol, Chief Justice, Patna High Court; Justice P V Sanjay Kumar, Chief Justice, Manipur High Court; Justice Ahsanuddin Amanullah, Patna High Court; and Justice Manoj Misra, Allahabad High Court.