SC To Review Demonetisation, Says Aware Of 'Lakshman Rekha', But Must 'Examine' Move

The Supreme Court on Wednesday said it will have to examine the Narendra Modi government's decision to demonetise currency notes in 2016. The apex court said while it was aware of the limitations on judicial review of government policies, it was also the Constitution Bench's duty to answer the plea.

The Supreme Court said it will hear the matter to be able to decide if the demonestisation move has become a mere "academic" exercise. It asked the Centre and the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to file a comprehensive affidavit on the move to demonetise currency notes of Rs 500 and 1,000.

The five-judge bench headed by Justice S A Nazeer said, "We always know where the Lakshman Rekha is, but the manner in which it was done has to be examined. We have to hear the counsel to decide that." The bench also comprised of Justices B R Gavai, A S Bopanna, V Ramasubramanian, and B V Nagarathna said.

Attorney General R Venkataramani contended that unless the Act on demonetisation is challenged in a proper perspective, the issue will essentially remain academic.

The High Denomination Bank Notes (Demonetisation) Act was passed in 1978 to provide in public interest for demonetisation of certain high denomination bank notes in order to check illicit transfer of money harmful to the economy which such currency notes facilitate.

The top court said in order to declare whether the exercise is academic or infructuous, it needs to examine the matter since both sides are not agreeable. "In order to answer that issue, we will have to hear and give an answer whether it's academic, not academic or beyond the scope of judicial review. The point in the case is the government policy and its wisdom which is one aspect of the matter.

Appearing for the Centre, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta said the court's time should not be "wasted" on academic issues.

Senior lawyer Shyam Divan, who was representing petitioner Vivek Narayan Sharma, objected to Mehta's submission saying he was surprised at the words "waste of constitutional bench's time". He pointed out that it was the earlier bench which had said these cases must be placed before a constitution bench.

Appearing for one of the parties, senior advocate P Chidambaram said the issue has not become academic and it has to be decided by the top court. He argued this kind of demonetisation requires a separate act of Parliament.

On December 16, 2016, a bench headed by then Chief Justice TS Thakur had referred the question of the validity of the decision and other issues to a larger bench of five judges for authoritative pronouncement.

It had framed various questions in the reference order to be adjudicated by the five-judge bench which included whether the notification dated November 8, 2016 is ultra vires provisions of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934 and does the notification contravene the provisions of Article 300 (A) of the Constitution. Article 300(A) says no person shall be deprived of his property save by the authority of law.