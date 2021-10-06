New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Supreme Court on Wednesday took Suo Motu Cognisance of the Lakhimpur Kheri violence, news agency ANI reported. A bench of Chief Justice NV Ramana and Justices Surya Kant and Hima Kohli will hear the matter on Thursday, October 7.

This comes after 8 people including 4 farmers were killed on Sunday after violence broke out during a protest by farmers against the three farm laws in Uttar Pradesh's Lakhimpur Kheri.

The violence erupted after a car belonging to Ashish Mishra, son of Minister of State (MoS) for Home Ajay Mishra, allegedly ran over the farmers who were protesting against the Centre's three farm laws ahead of an event in Tikunia.

The incident led to a clash between the protestors and the BJP workers which led the death of four more people believed to be from BJP's convoy.

However, MoS Ajay Mishra has said his son was not even present at the spot when the incident took place. He called the whole incident a “conspiracy”.

The incident has provided an opportunity for the opposition to launch an attack on the ruling-BJP government. Several political parties and prominent figures are asking the government to fix accountability in the case and take appropriate action.

A political ruckus was created on Tuesday when several Congress leaders including Priyanka Gandhi were arrested for creating 'unrest' by attempting to meet the deceased farmers' families in Lakhimpur. Priyanka's arrest agitated the Congress party and they protested against her detention.

The Uttar Pradesh government on Wednesday granted permission to Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi and 3 others to visit the violence-hit Lakhimpur Kheri district. The decision by the UP government came as Rahul Gandhi boarded a flight to Lucknow, where prohibitory orders under Section 144 CrPC have been imposed restricting gathering of five people or more.

The post mortem of a farmer, Gurvinder Singh, who lost his life in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence was performed again on Wednesday, informed Dinesh Chandra, District Magistrate of Bahraich. The post mortem was done again as his family believed that he was shot dead.

Meanwhile, the farmers and the Uttar Pradesh government have reached an agreement. The authorities have said Rs 45 lakh ex-gratia and govt job for kin will be given to the family of killed farmers. A retired High Court judge will also be appointed to probe the matter.

