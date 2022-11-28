Supreme Court Stays Andhra HC's Order To Develop Amravati As State Capital

The Supreme Court on Monday stayed the Andhra Pradesh High Court's march order and has directed the state government to develop Amravati as the state capital within the next six months.

"Supreme Court issues notice on a plea of Andhra Pradesh govt challenging the judgment of the HC declaring Amaravati as the only capital of the State. Supreme Court also stays the March 3 directions of the High Court to complete the construction work for the capital in six months," reported by news agency ANI.

A bench comprising of Justices KM Joseph and BV Nagarathna said, "Courts cannot become a town planner and Chief Engineer," as quoted Hindustan Times.

