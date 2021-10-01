New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Supreme Court on Friday slammed Kisan Mahapanchayat for approaching it to continue protests against the contentious agricultural laws by blocking the national highways (NHs) in Delhi-NCR, saying the protesters have "strangulated the entire city" and now want to come inside it. A bench headed by Justice AM Khanwilkar also asked the farmers to end their agitation, urging them to repose their faith in the judiciary.

Hearing Kisan Mahapanchayat's plea to seek permission to protest at Delhi's Jantar Mantar, the apex court said that the agitators also "destroyed property" and were seen "heckling" with security forces, adding that they are causing "inconvenience" to the general public.

"Once you have approached courts challenging the laws, what is the point of continuing the protests. If you have faith in courts, pursue that for urgent hearing instead of protesting," the court said, as reported by Bar and Bench. "You have strangulated the city and now you want to come inside the city and protest. This coaxing should stop. You have blocked highways and roads".

Asking the Kisan Mahapanchayat to file an affidavit that they are not part of farmers' protest blocking the national highways, the Supreme Court said that it will not hear the matter next on October 4.

The farmers, mainly from Punjab and Haryana, are protesting against the three farm laws since November last year. The farmers want the Centre to repeal the laws and provide assurance over the minimum support price (MSP). They have warned that their agitation will continue till the acts are withdrawn.

However, the Centre has refused to withdraw the laws, but have agreed to amend them. The Centre has also invited the farmers to hold further talks in a bid to resolve differences while assuring that agricultural produce market committees (APMCs) will continue.

"APMCs will not be done away with. After the implementation of farm laws, APMCs will receive crores of rupees from the Centre's Infrastructure fund, which will strengthen them and will be useful for more farmers," said Union Agricultural Minister Narendra Singh Tomar.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma