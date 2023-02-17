OPEN IN APP

More In News

Sena vs Sena Row: Setback For Uddhav Camp As SC Refuses To Immediately Refer Cases To Larger Bench

The top court said whether the 2016 judgement in the Nabam Rebia case be referred to a larger bench will be decided on the merits of the Maharashtra political crisis case.

By Talibuddin Khan
Fri, 17 Feb 2023 11:06 AM (IST)
supreme-court-shiv-sena-rift-case-hearing-maharashtra-political-crisis-uddhav-thackeray-faction-eknath-shinde-camp-nabam-rebia-judgement-updates

IN A setback for the Uddhav Thackeray faction of the Shiv Sena, the Supreme Court on Friday refuses to immediately refer the cases related to the Maharashtra political crisis to a larger 7-judge bench for reconsideration of the 2016 Nabam Rebia judgement on the powers of Assembly Speakers to deal with disqualification pleas.

The top court said whether the 2016 judgement in the Nabam Rebia case be referred to a larger bench will be decided on the merits of the Maharashtra political crisis case and listed the matter for further hearing on February 21. The Supreme Court in 2016 gave its verdict in the Nabam Rebia case and said that Speaker cannot decide disqualification petitions while a motion seeking his removal is pending.

Related Reads

Top Deals

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy.