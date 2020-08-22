The Supreme Court had earlier set August 31 as the deadline for the trial court in Lucknow to deliver its verdict.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Supreme Court on Saturday set a new deadline for the special CBI court, hearing the Babri Masjid demolition case, in which senior BJP leaders LK Advani, Murali Manohar Joshi and Uma Bharti face criminal charges as accused, to complete the trial and deliver its verdict by September 30.

The Supreme Court had earlier set August 31 as the deadline for the trial court in Lucknow to deliver its verdict. A bench headed by Justice Rohinton F Nariman extended the previously set deadline after Special Judge SK Yadav had asked the Supreme Court for more time. The Supreme Court had directed the trial court in April 2017 to conduct day-to-day hearings and complete the trial in two years.

"Having read the report of Mr Surendra Kumar Yadav, learned Special Judge, and considering that the proceedings are at the fag end, we grant one month's time, i.e., till 30th September 2020, to complete the proceedings including the delivery of the judgment," the Supreme Court said in the order.

Earlier last month, Veteran BJP leader Lal Krishna Advani, an accused in the case recorded his statement before a special CBI court on Friday. The 92-year-old appeared before the special CBI court in Lucknow via video link. The statement of the former deputy prime minister was recorded in the presence of his counsel Vimal Kumar Srivastava, KK Mishra, and Abhishek Ranjan, who was also present in the court through video-conferencing.

A day before LK Advani's statement was recorded on July 24, the Court had also recorded the statement of another BJP veteran leader Murli Manohar Joshi in the case. Dubbing prosecution witnesses in the Babri mosque demolition case as “liars”, Joshi had asserted that he was innocent and implicated in the case by the then Congress government at the Centre.

Earlier in May, the Supreme Court had extended the nine months deadline given to the special CBI court in Lucknow to complete the trial in the Babri Masjid demolition case till August 31. The top court also extended the tenure of Allahabad trial court judge SK Yadav till August 31 and directed him to deliver the judgement by the time.

