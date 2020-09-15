The Supreme Court on Tuesday restrained a private news channel from telecasting a programme related to alleged 'infiltration of Muslims in civil services

New Delhi | Jagran News desk: The Supreme Court on Tuesday restrained a private news channel from telecasting a programme related to alleged 'infiltration of Muslims' in civil services which the channel had touted as a 'big expose on the conspiracy". Taking strong exception to the programme's content, a three-judge bench, headed by Justice DY Chandrachud, said any attempt to vilify a community must be viewed with great disfavour by this court.

Calling the claims made by the TV channel as insidious, the top court said the programme also cast aspersions on the credibility of the UPSC exams and was a great disservice to the nation.

“Here is one anchor who says one particular community is trying to infiltrate UPSC. Can anything be more insidious (than such claims). Such allegations affect the stability of the country and also cast aspersions on the credibility of the UPSC exam,” Justice Chandrachud remarked.

He said that every single person who applies for the civil services exam goes through the same selection process and added that the insinuation that one community is trying to infiltrate civil services does great disservice to the nation.

The Court also noted that the power of the electronic media to target a community, damage reputations is "huge", and said there should be some mechanism for self-regulation in media.

The court also addressed the TV channel's counsel saying his client is doing a disservice to the nation and is not accepting India is a melting point of diverse culture.

The court said the media "can't fall foul of standards they prescribe". It commented that some anchors "mute the speaker" and ask questions.

Posted By: Rakesh Kumar Jha