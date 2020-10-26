The ruling AIADMK, as well as the Opposition DMK, had moved the Supreme Court after the Narendra Modi government told the Madras High Court that extending 50 per cent quota to OBC was not possible this year.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Supreme Court Monday rejected a bunch of pleas, including one by the Tamil Nadu government, seeking a 50 per cent quota for the Other Backwards Class (OBC) community in the state-run medical colleges in the academic year 2020. The ruling AIADMK, as well as the Opposition DMK, had moved the Supreme Court after the Narendra Modi government told the Madras High Court that extending 50 per cent quota to OBC in the state-run medical colleges was not possible in this academic year.

Earlier this month, the Narendra Modi government had informed the Supreme Court that it was not possible to extend the 50 per cent OBC quota in medical seats in this year's academic session. The centre argued that the application forms for NEET had already been filled in January-February.

Appearing on behalf of the Centre, Additional Solicitor General Balbir Singh told the court that the Directorate General of Health Services has already fixed the reservation roster.

On July 27, the Madras High Court had asked the Centre to form a committee to decide on the issue of providing OBC quota in all-India seats surrendered by the Tamil Nadu government. The high court had also made it clear that the decision of the committee will be applicable from the next academic year.

Posted By: Shashikant Sharma