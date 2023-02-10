'Misconceived': SC Rejects Plea Seeking Blanket Ban On BBC In India Over Film On PM Modi

AMID huge row over a British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) documentary on Prime Minister Narendra Modi called "India: The Modi Question", the Supreme Court on Friday dismissed a PIL seeking a complete ban on the BBC from airing the controversial documentary relating to the 2002 Gujarat riots.

A bench of Justices Sanjiv Khanna and MM Sundresh said that the plea was misconceived and the Court cannot impose censorship. "Completely misconceived, how can this be argued also? You want us to put complete censorship..What is this?" the bench asked Senior Advocate Pinky Anand who appeared for the petitioner, Bar and Bench quoted.

Earleir on February 3, the Supreme Court issued notice to the Centre and sought its response within three weeks on the plea seeking direction to restrain the Central government from censoring the BBC documentary on PM Modi. The apex court listed the matter for further hearing in April.

Since the BBC released its first part of the documentary, it has sparked controversy across the country, which irked Indians over the unrelenting prejudice towards India and its leader. Responding to the matter, India denounced the documentary series and described it as a 'propaganda piece'. It also added that the documentary was designed to push a discredited narrative.

The Centre also blocked several YouTube videos sharing the first episode of the documentary. The government also directed Twitter to block over 50 tweets containing links to the concerned YouTube videos.

This led to a massive ruckus in several universities in India, where student unions organised a screening of the controversial documentary despite a ban on it. Student unions including JNUSU and SFI organised the screening of the controversial film at Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) and Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) which resulted in chaos in the universities. Many students were detained by Delhi police for raising slogans and creating a ruckus outside the universities.