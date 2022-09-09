SC Refuses To Hear Plea Seeking Nupur Sharma's Arrest Over Prophet Remarks

The Supreme Court on Friday refused to hear a petition asking the court to order the arrest of former BJP Spokesperson Nupur Sharma for allegedly making a hate speech against Prophet Mohammad and hurting Muslim sentiments.

A bench led by Chief Justice of India UU Lalit told petitioner Advocate Abu Sohel that his plea appeared innocuous but had far-reaching implications. Sohel then withdrew his petition.

"Court should be circumspect while issuing directions. Our suggestion is to withdraw this," reports Bar& Bench.

The lawyer requested an urgent hearing in the case, claiming that the police had taken no action against Sharma despite the complaint.

According to the plea, Sharma made vulgar remarks about Prophet Mohammad and the Muslim community, so it requested an "independent, credible, and impartial investigation" into the incident, which could result in her immediate arrest.

The petition requested immediate action against Sharma, claiming that her statements violated Articles 14, 15, 21, 26, and 29 of the Constitution, as well as other fundamental rights.

"Sharma's undesirable words have caused huge unrest and uproar in the country and across the globe and tarnished the image of our great nation," the lawyer said.

In July, the Supreme Court ordered that no coercive action be taken against the suspended BJP spokesperson in connection with the multiple FIRs filed against her across the country. In the meantime, the Supreme Court directed that no coercive action be taken against Sharma in any existing or future FIRs or complaints.

Sharma had earlier moved to the apex court seeking the clubbing of cases against her remarks against Prophet Mohammad and protection from arrest.