New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Supreme Court has directed all the states and Union Territories to provide Rs 2,000 each to all the children from child care institutions (CCIs) who have been sent to their homes during the coronavirus pandemic. The court also asked states to arrange the necessary infrastructure, including books and stationery items, for CCIs to hold online classes for the children living there within a month.

According to news agency PTI, the top court said that the states must ensure there are enough teachers available to teach children in CCIs.

A bench headed by Justice L Nageswara Rao and also comprising Justices Hemant Gupta and Ajay Rastogi was told that 1,45,788 of the 2,27,518 children in CCIs at the onset of Covid-19 Pandemic have been sent back to their families or guardians.

The bench said that the payment of Rs 2,000 would be made on the recommendations from the district child protection units and asked the latter to coordinate and oversee the progress made in this regard.

The court order in this regard came during the hearing of a suo motu case on the condition of children in protection, juvenile and foster homes across the country amid the coronavirus outbreak, the agency reported.

During the hearing conducted through video-conference, advocate Gaurav Agrawal, assisting the top court as an amicus curiae in the matter, apprised the bench about the number of children residing in CCIs and restored with their families or guardians during this pandemic period.

Agarwal said that the CCIs should be assisted by Juvenile Justice Boards (JJBs) and teachers should be provided for students by following COVID-19 guidelines.

Posted By: Shashikant Sharma