Hearing the plea filed by lawyer Ajay Agrawal, a Supreme Court bench headed by Chief Justice SA Bobde issued a notice to the Centre and posted the matter for two weeks.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Supreme Court on Tuesday issued a notice to the Narendra Modi government and sought its response on a petition filed by a lawyer seeking to fix the uniform price of the RT-PCR test to detect covid-19. In the petition, the lawyer claimed that he has evidence to prove that a firm was ready to sell the RT-PCR test kit at Rs 200. He sought the court's intervention to fix the RT-PCR test price at Rs 400.

Hearing the plea filed by lawyer Ajay Agrawal, a Supreme Court bench headed by Chief Justice SA Bobde issued a notice to the Centre and posted the matter for two weeks. The court will examine the issue on the next day of the hearing. Besides, the court will also examine a pending petition seeking subsidy on the treatment of coronavirus in private hospitals.

In his plea, the lawyer told the court that different states have their different rates for RT-PCR tests. He cited the example of several states like Delhi, Andhra Pradesh, UP and Haryana where RT-PCR test rates are -Rs 2,400, Rs 2,900, Rs 600 and Rs 900, respectively.

"The RT-PCR kits are presently available for less than Rs 200. The deponent has received a latest quotation (for RT-PCR kits) dated November 21 from Orange City Glassco Private Limited, based in Nagpur for Rs 199 plus discount up to Rs 25 on bulk purchase….there is no additional cost as the machines used for RT-PCR test are already there with the laboratories as they use it to conduct large number of tests for (testing) other infectious diseases such as HIV, Hepatitis, dengue, tuberculosis, malaria, etc," the Hindustan Times quoted Agrawal as stating in his petition.

He said that private firms can make a profit even if the RT-PCR test kit price is set at Rs 400 as most hospitals have already installed testing mahcines.

Posted By: Shashikant Sharma