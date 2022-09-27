Supreme Court's Historic Live-Streaming Of Cases Begins With Crucial Sena vs Sena Hearing

CREATING history, the Supreme Court on Tuesday began live-streaming its three constitution bench proceedings for the first time which is now live on NIC's YouTube channel.

The apex court has three Constitution benches to hear the matter today. The hearing presided by Chief Justice of India UU Lalit will hear the Economically Weaker Section (EWS) quota case and the second hearing presided by Justice Chandrachud is going to hear the petition regarding the rift in Shiv Sena that saw Maharashtra's party break into Eknath Shinde faction and Uddhav Thackeray faction.

The third hearing will be presided over by Justice Kaul who will hear the matter relating to the validity of the All India Bar Examination.

Earlier on 20 September, a full court comprising all the judges of the apex court took the decision to live-stream constitutional bench hearings from this week.

On September 27, 2018, the then Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra delivered the landmark judgement on the live telecast or webcast of important proceedings in matters of constitutional importance, saying “sunlight is the best disinfectant”.

On Monday, a bench headed by Chief Justice Uday Umesh Lalit said the top court will soon have its own “platform” to live-stream its proceedings instead of having to use YouTube. The streaming of three separate constitutional benches is live on webcast.gov.in/scindia/.

In a unanimous decision taken at a recent full court meeting headed by the CJI, the apex court decided to live-stream proceedings of all constitution bench hearings from September 27, four years after the path-breaking announcement by Justice Misra.

The apex court may live-stream proceedings through YouTube and later host them on its server, sources had said. People will be able to access the proceedings on their cell phones, laptops, and computers without any hassle.

On August 26, for the first time since its inception, the Supreme Court live-streamed proceedings of a bench headed by then Chief Justice (since retired) N V Ramana through a webcast portal. It was a ceremonial proceeding as Justice Ramana was to demit office that day.

