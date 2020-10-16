Supreme Court dismissed the petition seeking Uddhav Thackeray's removal as Maharashtra Chief Minister and President's rule in the state. The court asked the petitioner to go to the President.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Supreme Court on Friday junked a plea seeking Uddhav Thackeray's removal as Maharashtra Chief Minister and President's rule in the state. The top court told the petitioner to move to the President and not the apex court. "You are at liberty to approach the President, don't come here," the court told him. The petition against Thackeray was filed by three residents of Delhi. Thackeray runs the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi coalition government with Sharad Pawar's National Congress Party (NCP) and the Congress.

Thackeray came under attack from critics after the death of Sushant Singh Rajput and the Kangana Ranaut episode. Ranaut had also appealed Maharashtra Governor to impose the President's rule in the state after war of words with Sena leaders over her remarks likening Mumbai to PoK.

Recently, Thackeray and Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari came at loggerheads after the latter wrote to the chief minister over the issue of reopening of religious places.

Responding to a letter by Koshiyari who questioned Thackeray's Hindutva credentials for delay in the opening of religious places in the state, Maharashtra CM shot back saying he is an ardent follower of Hindutva and doesn't a certificate from him.

"As imposing lockdown all of a sudden was not right, revoking it completely at once will also be not a good thing. And yes, I am someone who follows Hindutva, my Hindutva doesn't need verification from you," he said.

"Do you mean that opening up religious places is Hindutva, and not opening them means being secular? Secularism is a crucial base of the oath you took as Governor. Do you not believe it?" he added.

Earlier this week, the Governor had written CM Thackeray seeking re-opening of places of worship with COVID precautions. "I wonder if you're receiving any divine premonition to keep postponing re-opening or you've suddenly turned 'secular' yourselves, the term you hated?" the letter stated.

Posted By: Shashikant Sharma